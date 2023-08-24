Single vehicle crash blocks road and injures two in Southland

Two people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash in Southland that has blocked parts of the road.

Emergency services responded to reports of the crash at 1pm Thursday on Drakes Hill Rd.

Hato Hone St john sent two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle to the scene where they assessed and treated two patients, one of which has been taken to Invercargill Hospital in a moderate condition, a spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to a request from St John to attend the crash where initial reports suggested the vehicle had rolled.

Two crews from Kingswell and Invercargill were sent to the scene and upon arrival found both occupants out of the vehicle, a spokesperson said.

Crews left around 1.30pm.

A police spokesperson said the road was currently blocked, and traffic control had been notified to come assist at the scene, the spokesperson said.