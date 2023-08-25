Street light taken out in Invercargill crash

A crash involving two vehicles and a power pole at the intersection of Don and Doon streets, Invercargill.

An Invercargill street light was toppled into nearby trees after a two-car crash on Friday.

Emergency services responded to the crash, at the intersection of Don and Doon streets, at 2.40pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with two crews from Kingswell and Invercargill and upon arrival assisted police and waited for the power company to get to the scene, a spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson said there were initial reports of minor injuries and the road appeared to be partially blocked.