Kiwi god of speed now in an American hall of fame

Burt Munro with a young Neville Hayes in 1962 before Munro packs up his 1920 Indian Scout motorcycle to take it to Bonneville, USA for one of his many speed attempts.

Invercargill’s god of speed has been inducted into the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Hall of Fame in South Dakota, USA.

The museum’s Hall of Fame is dedicated to individuals who “have made enduring contributions to the motorcycle community” and Kiwi Burt Munro has become a part of the posthumous ‘Kickstands Down Recognition’.

The museum's website provides a full bio on Munro, who died in 1978.

A proponent of the 8-wire mentality, Munro set racing records that were unheard of, often making his own motorcycle parts instead of buying them for a lack of resources.

Southland has celebrated the speedmaster every year since 2006 with the five-day Burt Munro Challenge in Invercargill.

Earlier this year, 10,000 people attended the challenge, with 7500 visitors coming into the region from across New Zealand and the world.

On its website, Indian Motorcycle vice president Aaron Jax said: “You cannot tell the history of motorcycles without mentioning Burt Munro.

“Burt’s stories have literally moulded the Indian Motorcycle brand, as we continue to live like Burt and push the envelope to drive innovation, break boundaries and blaze new trails.”