Thomas' weekend of ping pong, all for a good cause

Thomas Giller had two 12-hour days of playing table tennis raising money for the Mike King I Am Hope charity over the weekend.

Invercargill cleaner Thomas Giller has spent his weekend playing table tennis at the Southland Table Tennis Stadium, and it was all for a good cause.

Giller, 59, had intended to play 24 hours starting at 8am on Saturday to raise money for the Mike King I Am Hope charity, and to increase public awareness of mental health challenges for young people.

“I was going to do 24 hours, only it was too difficult to get opponents to fill time slots overnight, so I went from 8am to 8pm on both Saturday and Sunday,” Giller said.

“There would have been 15 different players against me. Shelley Neal did a four-hour slot; she is a top player. Others did one hour or two hours, others three to four hours.”

After each hour Giller took a five-minute break to drink water, have some food and stretch before continuing.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Nathan Beirowski, 18, of Invercargill, left, takes on Giller.

“There was no tally of scores, half of it was rallies and half matches.”

Giller, a self-employed cleaner of windows, houses and ovens, said he was not exhausted at the end.

“I’m a bit sore in places, but I am used to it. I work 12-hour days and 12 hours of table tennis for me is a buzz.”

His wife Alamein played against him for an hour and organised a raffle. Last year the couple walked from Invercargill to Bluff, and two weeks ago completed a walk from Bluff to Invercargill, both as fundraisers.

“We know of more than one family who has had a teenage suicide, and there have been others aged in their 20s. Everyone knows New Zealand suicide rates are amongst the highest in the world. It’s not a pretty thing.”

Giller was unsure how much money had been raised by the table tennis fundraiser. He hoped the final amount, added on to that raised through the Bluff-Invercargill walk, would reach $2000.

He was still accepting donations through a Givealittle page under Dual Clean Services.