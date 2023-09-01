Onward Christian soldiers: Invercargill Salvation Army still marching on after 140 years

Salvation Army community ministries co-ordinator Brenda King is looking forward to the 140th celebrations.

Next month is a time for celebration as the Salvation Army marks 140 years of fighting the good fight in Invercargill.

Visitors from as far afield as Auckland will join the celebrations on September 9 and 10 to remember the corps’ (church’s) beginnings in 1883 and 14 decades of serving the spiritual and practical needs of the city.

Invercargill Corps leaders Majors Murray and Wendy Sanson said the weekend was open to “anyone and everyone” who had a connection with the Salvation Army, whether recent or not.

“We’ve served as officers (ministers) in many parts of New Zealand and we’re always amazed at the connections so many people we meet have with the Army and the interesting and inspirational stories they relate.

“We’re hoping the weekend will be time when those with a connection to Invercargill will come and celebrate with us,” Wendy Sanson said.

supplied Salvation Army bands have been an item from the start.

Special guests for the weekend will be Majors John and Kay Richards (retired), who entered officer training from Invercargill, as well as members of the Salvation Army National Youth Brass Band.

As well as being a time to remember and reminisce, the anniversary was also a time to look to the future, Sanson said.

“The theme for the weekend is ‘Going forward with God’. God’s been right here with us from the beginning and we know that will continue into the next 140 years,” she said.

The Salvation Army began in London in the 1860s and quickly spread throughout Europe and many other parts of the world. In 1883, two young officers arrived in New Zealand, landing at Bluff on Easter Monday before sailing on to Port Chalmers. The first corps in New Zealand was established in Dunedin - Invercargill was the ninth.

The Salvation Army “opened fire” (officially began its work) in the city on Sunday, September 9, 1883. A prayer meeting and three meetings were held in the Royal Theatre on the corner of Conon and Tay streets – renamed the Salvation Theatre for the day. The theatre and two subsequent buildings on the same site were the Army’s base for 133 years until a move to a new complex in Victoria Ave in 2016.

The Army’s mix of lively songs and spirited testimonies and plain language sermons from men and women resonated with the people right from the start. Within just a few weeks, hundreds of people had been “saved” (become Christians) and every meeting was full to overflowing.

supplied While this is one of the old time bands, current bands will perform during the celebrations.

Nearly 200 new converted Soldiers (members) and friends of the Army gathered to march through the central city on Sunday, September 28, 1883, watched by an estimated crowd of 700-800.

The Salvation Army is still a strong presence in the city today. There are Sunday church services, a mid-week Recovery Church meeting, Bible studies, activities for groups including youth and women, and a thriving Tuesday social group called Cameo.

The Army also continues to offer practical assistance to those in need. This includes emergency food support; assistance with clothing, furniture and bedding; financial mentoring; support for prisoners pre-release and on their release; referrals for addition support; and referrals for counselling.

supplied Much like this youth band, there will be a youht band performing for the 140th.

A significant part of the Amy’s community ministries work locally is housing. More than 15 rental properties are leased around the city to provide transitional accommodation for tenants who rent properties for a few months while being assisted to find long-term rental housing.

“As with every other day, everyone is always welcome at The Salvation Army. We want to invite all of Invercargill to GO Forward With GOD with us,” Sanson said.

The programme for the weekend begins at visit to the former hostel and Dee St Hospital nurses’ home in Leven St from 2pm to 2.45pm, followed by an open air performance by the National Youth Band in Esk St at 3pm and free concert with National Youth Band and supper at the Salvation Army Church in Victoria Ave at 7pm.

On Sunday, there would be a 9.30am prayer meeting at the church and then a celebration service followed by shared lunch and time to reminisce from 10.30am at the Victoria Ave site.