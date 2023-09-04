McKenzie to take on head coach role of Southern Blast

Abbey McKenzie says part of her role will be to develop players for the Steel.

After working as an assistant coach to Jo Morrison and the late Georgina Salter, Abbey McKenzie is now stepping up.

McKenzie will take the reins as head coach of the Southern Blast team for the 2024 National Netball League (NNL) taking over from Morrison, the assistant coach to the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel in 2024.

McKenzie spent four seasons as assistant coach to Morrison after initially completing two campaigns as an apprentice to Salter.

“I’m really excited and feel quite grateful. You don’t take any opportunity like this lightly. There’s been some sacrifices over the years to do it but to say I’ve achieved this from Oamaru is something I’m very proud of,” she said.

“I will be forever in debt to the likes of Georgie and Jo who have had such a positive impact on my coaching career. Reflecting on what Jo and I have put together over the past four years, I think Georgie would be incredibly proud of how she influenced both of us.”

McKenzie said the Southern Blast had been highly competitive last season, and she wanted to build on that foundation.

“I’m really lucky to be effectively inheriting what Jo has done in this space and, while I will put my tweaks on it, it will be great to continue that performance environment for our players,” McKenzie said.

The Blast provided a link into the ranks of the Steel and the elite ANZ Premiership.

“As a region, the connection between the teams is something we do really well. Part of my role now is to continue to develop players who are ready to step up for the Steel when needed.”

“It’s an aspect of coaching I love – being around the players and seeing them develop and achieving their goals. It’s about not just good netballers, but good people. As a coach, it’s pretty cool to be able to nurture that.”

Morrison was excited to see McKenzie take over as the Blast head coach

“After five years in the NNL, three of which have been dual roles with the Steel as assistant coach, I am keen to focus completely on the ANZ Premiership with the Steel and further develop my coaching,” Morrison said.

McKenzie was now “ready to get stuck in” to prepare for the next quest for the NNL title, she said.

“I’m really lucky to be effectively inheriting what Jo has done and while I will put my tweaks on it, it will be great to continue that performance environment for our players,” said McKenzie.

In November, Netball South will host its annual Pathways Camp to recruit for the Blast team. Successful players will undergo a summer training programme to prepare for final trials to decide the Southern Blast team as well as the Emerging Talent and Aspiring Talent squads.