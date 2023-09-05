Buchanan signs deal for return to JuniorGP World Championship

Cormac Buchanan is moving towards his goal of racing in the prestigious MotoGP.

Southland motorcycle racer Cormac Buchanan has signed for a second season with leading Spanish team AGR Racing for next year’s FIM JuniorGP World Championship.

“It feels amazing to see how much trust the team has placed in me,” Buchanan said.

“This is the team I started my JuniorGP career with and, ultimately, it’s the team I want to finish it with,” he said.

“We’ve grown a lot and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together given the massive step forward we’ve taken this year to be fighting consistently for the podium.”

Buchanan's main goal was to become the next Kiwi in MotoGP.

“The goal for 2024 is to fight for the championship. We need to set our goals high and just take it race by race and chip away at it.”

In his rookie season in the Junior GP Buchanan managed a front row qualifying and a fourth-place finish at Jerez in June, just 0.3 seconds from victory. He lies 11th in the overall championship.

“To be battling against the best riders in the world and leading races is an unreal feeling and just fuels my determination to succeed on the international stage,” he said.

supplied/Stuff Cormac Buchanan leading the pack in a round of the FIMJuniorGP.

“I’m learning so much. Apart from the obvious like techniques on the bike, I’ve learnt to be a more aggressive rider and that’s been a big change this year with the overtakes I’m making in the race.”

AGR Racing team manager Anscari Nadal said Buchanan had the potential to reach the sport’s top echelon.

“I am super happy to keep working with Cormac. I do believe we can fight for the title next year and then make the move to the Moto3 World Championship.

“Cormac is a hard worker and listens to team advice, and we work very good together. I am sure we will all see this Kiwi soon in GP.”

After three years competing in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup championship, Buchanan graduates from the elite programme after the final round at Misano in Italy on September 10.

“It’s shaped me to be the rider I am today, and it will continue to shape me into the rider I will be in the future,” he said.

Buchanan returns home on November 10 for his fourth campaign with the Yamaha Racing Development Team at the New Zealand Superbike Championship, including the Burt Munro Challenge in February.

“There’s something special about the racing paddock in New Zealand – it’s a different vibe, and it will be great to be part of the action.

“The aim is to defend the SuperSport 600 title and maximise race time over the summer, so I can return to Europe in the best shape possible,” he said.