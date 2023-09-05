Great South creates walking passport to boost exploration in Fiordland

Southland regional development agency Great South has released a Hike Fiordland walking guide in a passport format where holders can check off walks as they undertake them.

Created to boost the attractiveness of the region and provide people with alternative options to the Great Walks, which sell out quickly, the 22 walks will provide locals, tourists and visitors with a wider variety of day walks and family friendly walks.

Great South destination development manager Amie Young said there were some that allowed a taste of the Great Walks, taking in the parts of them that can be walked in a day, which was an option for those that may have missed out on hut bookings.

“And with each walk there is a section for you to complete the date you went on the walk, how you rate it out of 10, and the weather conditions.”

Sneha Johari/Stuff Milford Sound in Fiordland National Park.

She said that through the guide, they hoped to provide visitors from Southland and outside options to encourage them to stay longer or visit again.

The proposed walks are a part of a key project within the Murihiku Southland Destination Strategy 2023 – 2029.

People can get their walk passports at visitor centres within Southland, accommodation providers and tourism operators.