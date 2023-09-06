Cauli calling: SBHS students win gold at the National Culinary Challenge

Caleb Ridd, 17, left, and Ngakau McKerchar, 17, have won gold at the National Secondary School Culinary Challenge.

Southland Boys High School students Caleb Ridd​ and Ngakau McKerchar​ have won gold medals at the National Secondary School Culinary Challenge held at the Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT) in Auckland last week.

The pair entered and won the regional competition beating contestants from Southland, Otago and the West Coast to make it to the national finals.

Under the guidance of their catering teacher, Louise Hitchcock, and with support from the school, Ridd and McKerchar made an entrée and a main dish that championed its ingredients.

The entrée was a caramelised cauliflower frittata with buttered cauliflower leaves and crispy bacon and a roasted sesame cauliflower leaf in balsamic glaze which used all the parts of the cauliflower.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The students were trained by their culinary teacher, Louise Hitchcock.

Their main dish was a chicken dish, which the students were unable to plate, along with all the other contestants because the gas went out at MIT during the competition.

However, the judges had scored for the floor and entrée, and were able to award medals based on their performance thus far.

The students were in preparation for seven weeks leading up to the national competition.

The Challenge’s judges included Ken O’Connell, chef and owner of Auckland’s Copia Restaurant, and Adrian Brett-Chinnery, national executive chef at Compass Group.

The event is run annually by the Culinary Arts Development Trust to promote culinary talent and career development for students within the hospitality industry.