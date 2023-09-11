2degrees rolls out 5G in Invercargill CBD, to reach Gore next

Telecommunications provider 2degrees has rolled out 5G technology in the Invercargill CBD.

The company did not specify when the entire city would have access to the 5G network, but instead said that it would provide customers in Gore with 5G next.

Typically, telecom providers introduce new networks like 5G in a phased manner.

At present, when 2degrees customers enter the CBD area, they will automatically be switched to 5G connectivity.

2degrees aims to reach 50 towns throughout New Zealand by mid next year.

2degrees chief executive officer Mark Callander said “5G build in the regions will see many more communities well served by fantastic mobile connectivity.

“I’m pleased to be able to bring this to Invercargill customers.”

The mobile services provider currently has about 30% of the market share in Southland.

5G networks have faster a download speeds and a higher bandwidth to connect more different devices, improving the quality of internet services in crowded areas.

2degrees 5G is available in areas of: Invercargill, Oamaru, Nelson, Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington, Palmerston North, Whangarei, Rotorua, Masterton, Greymouth, Napier, Hamilton, Tauranga, Gore and Cromwell.

In July, the company has joined One NZ and Spark in announcing a closure date for its 3G mobile network, meaning there would soon be no easy options to use tens of thousands of older mobiles in New Zealand.

2degrees said it would close its 3G service towards the end of 2025. Spark also intends to close its 3G mobile network towards the end of 2025, while One NZ will shut down its 3G network in August next year.

Last year, 2degrees was found to be New Zealand’s most consumer-friendly large telco from a review by Consumer NZ.

The watchdog carried out the review, requested by the Commerce Commission, to find out how easy it was for Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees customers to monitor their phone use and spending.