From the script to the book: Queenstown Writers Festival to present local and national talent

From having Dame Gaylene Preston discuss her life, to local Queenstown writers giving a peek into their works, the Queenstown Writers Festival has more than a couple of aces up its sleeve this year.

Preston will be speaking with Queenstown filmmaker Holly Wallace and also conduct a screenwriting workshop as part of this year’s festival to help attendees take their ideas to the screen.

It is the festival’s first ever screenwriting workshop.

Festival chairperson Tanya Surrey said it was expected more than 500 people would attend this year’s event, which will take place on November 11 and 12.

This year’s event is a mini festival taking place in between the full-scale event that takes place once every two years. The popularity of the festival may turn it into an annual event in the near future, she said.

Surrey is looking forward to local people coming together to hear some of “the wonderful guests that we have got coming to Queenstown”.

This year, six of Queenstown’s new and up-and-coming writers will also have the opportunity to showcase their work, under the theme “arrival” - both physical and metaphysical.

In one of the events, acclaimed writers from throughout the country will discuss “bold ideas” and their latest literary works at Te Atamira, focusing on the act of memoir writing, ranging from the mysterious to the morbid as far as themes go.

Supplied Author Michael Bennett, known for his debut novel Better The Blood, will be at the Queenstown Writers Festival 2023.

Also attending will be award-winning filmmaker Michael Bennett - known for his debut novel Better The Blood, former journalist and columnist and author Megan Nicol Reed - who will be speaking with Queenstown author Jane Bloomfield and author Barbara Else.

Wreck of the General Grant author Cristina Sanders will be in conversation with Wānaka businessman Bill Day, who spent 35 years and millions of dollars on five unsuccessful attempts to recover the wrecked ship General Grant, which crash near Auckland Island in 1866, and its golden treasure.

Those wanting to attend can check out more information on the festival’s website, and find tickets on Eventfinda from Thursday, September 14.