Firefighters to walk over 200kms to raise money for mental health and wellbeing

Winton firefighters Guy Johnstone and Steve Turton are no strangers in the Southland community.

Known for several fundraising events, this time, both Southland locals are undertaking a mean feat.

They will be walking from Bluff to Queenstown in their firefighting kit during a period of five days to raise money for I AM HOPE, a charity by Mike King, which supports mental health counselling of children in New Zealand.

The charity also runs an initiative called Gumboot Friday, in which people under 25 years old can connect with counsellors or therapists.

Johnstone and Turton will be walking about 42.2 kms everyday, starting ​October 30 and finishing on November 3, Gumboot Friday, at the Queenstown Fire Station.

Supplied A map of the firefighting duo's walk from Bluff to Queesntown.

In the last leg of the pair’s walk marathon, the volunteer firefighters will be donning their gumboots to support the initiative.

According to Johnstone, Turton “always likes doing crazy things” and this time, he wanted to raise money for the charity to support mental wellness, not just for the fire service but also for everyone else.

However, Johnstone does not discount that it will be a challenging task.

“We just want to help where we can, and I believe by (us) doing silly things, it is going to be very mentally challenging. And I think we can show that it can be done,” Johnstone said.

The pair will stop at four fire stations on the way, with help from Traffic Management Services Limited to guide them through the health and safety of walking on the roads.

When asked about what they will do in adverse weather, Johnstone said, “we’ll just use an umbrella if we have to, I suppose. We'll just have to keep going.”

They have been supported by local businesses and have had people express their interest in walking with them in some parts of their journey, which the firefighters have welcomed.

The pair has previously undertaken a behemoth task of walking for 28 hours straight on a treadmill, twice.

In July, Johnstone, a volunteer firefighter in Winton for 24 years, was presented with a Community Service Award by Oreti​ Community Board chairperson Colin Smith and Southland District deputy mayor Christine Menzies at the Winton Fire Brigade.

He has competed in the fire service’s Sky Tower Challenge three times, raising money for child cancer treatment and Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ​.

He also raised more than $5000 for cancer research in a 28-hour cycle-thon, which he organised and completed.