Rock'n Robyn to help Invercargill dance club raise money

Drumming up support for the Invercargill rock n roll club will be Outrageous Fortune actor Robyn Malcolm, with celebrated author Ruth Shaw from Manapouri and renowned executive chef Vandeilson Santi from The Langlands.

The club, which is hosting a fundraiser for a new hall for itself, will host a high tea with the three rock stars with delicious food from the Ascot Park Hotel, club president Karl Herman said.

Netting the Ashburton-born Malcolm was not easy, Herman said, but it gave the club members and attendees a reason to dress up and have a nice afternoon out.

He said that her arrival was good timing considering that the actor’s new TV show ‘Far North’ had just started being broadcast.

Robyn Edie Dance couples perform their warm up dance during the Invercargill Rock n Roll Club championships in July.

Far North is a six-part series based on the mostly true story of how, in 2016, a comically inept gang smuggled half a billion dollars worth of meth on to New Zealand shores, only to have their plans to sell the drugs thwarted by a 70-year-old diesel mechanic, Ed (Morrison), and his aqua aerobics instructor wife, Heather (Malcolm).

The club, which holds a fundraiser every year, decided to do a sombre one this year because of the economic conditions, Herman said.

It is looking to raise around $10,000 to fund a new hall.

Not having held a high tea before, Herman thought that it would be a good opportunity for the club members and Southlanders to get together and listen to the guests.

Herman said that they had 380 seats, of which 200 had been sold, but he was looking forward to having a fully packed audience that day.

The fundraiser will be held on 8 October at the Ascot Park Hotel at 1.30pm.

In July, the club held a Rock n Roll dance competition, wherein club members aged 5 to 75 competed against one another.

The club also held its fifth Rocking with the Stars' fundraiser last September.