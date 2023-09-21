Students’ graphic novel takes the reader on a tour of Southland

Enrich@ILT student Ruby Sycamore, 10, of Invercargill, performs tap dance. Also pictured, some of the artwork by the students which will be made into a graphic novel.

The students at Enrich@ILT have lived up to the dreams of every adult - they have channelled their imagination to create a whole new world from the perspective of curious eyes, growing up in Southland as we know it today.

The students, aged 7 to 11, have created a 71-page graphic novel called What’s Inside, with accompanying text.

What’s Inside will combine actual facts and fun facts about the region.

Canterbury born and raised artist Janet de Wagt has helped with the artwork, and celebrated Kiwi poet Cilla McQueen with the text.

“The graphic novel takes you through a tour of Southland and some of its history, and is a collaborative effort,” said Enrich@ILT teacher Marlene Campbell.

“They (the students) had to collaborate with other people and share their page, ideas and artwork and agree on the story with it.

“[It is] Very random, very creative and highly imaginative,” Campbell said.

Of its 200 students, about half have contributed to creating the graphic novel.

This is the first time a graphic novel has been created by the students.

Enrich@ILT is the brainchild of Marlene Campbell.

The school for gifted kids received funding of more than $1 million in 2008 and 2009, which brought Campbell’s dream of such a school into fruition.

In 2022, the school enrolled its largest ever intake at 200 students.