Climate change: How much do you know, asks Environment Southland

As a Southlander, how concerned are you that climate change will affect the quality of the soil, coastal areas, and pollution amongst other things?

That is one of many questions theregional council, Environment Southland (ES), ask residents in a survey from which they hope to gain an understanding of perceptions around climate change and its impact on the region.

The Murihiku Southland Climate Change Perceptions Community Survey will allow ES to “shape the development and implementation of climate change work programmes”, alongside mana whenua, Southland District Council, Gore District Council and the Invercargill City Council.

The survey questions the survey taker’s levels of understanding of the impact of climate change in the region and concern about it.

It also asked what the best medium for ES to disseminate information about climate change was, the biggest challenges for Southlanders and actions that they have taken to deliberately reduce their impact on climate change and more.

The survey was open for feedback from anyone living in Southland.

Environment Southland strategy, science and engagement general manager Rachael Millar said that the survey had been designed “to help give the council and the community a better sense of people’s thinking around climate change”.

“We’re interested in people’s perceptions around how climate change is affecting them and their communities in Murihiku Southland. There’s questions around awareness, and how well-informed people feel they are about the issues,” she said.

High Country Helicopters Southlanders could expect to see extreme flooding in the next 12 months as climate change continues to impact rainfall and temperatures, scientists say. [File photo]

As per the Southland Climate Change Impact Assessment 2018, the region was likely to experience warmer temperatures all year, drier summers, extended periods of relatively higher temperatures, as well as an increase in average annual rainfall in winter and spring.

A wide range of scientific modelling work was underway to update and understand the regional situation in relation to climate change, Rachael Millar said.

The survey can be found on the Environment Southland website and at: https://tinyurl.com/3yp7e888

The ES survey comes on the heels of first-term Invercargill City councillor Barry Stewart stating that he didn’t believe in climate change at a council meeting last month.

“Unless you can prove to me and show me documents,” he said. “Then I might start believing it.’’

An ICC survey of residents' concerns on various issues showed climate change received the lowest rating of 14 regional issues.