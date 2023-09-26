St Thomas Aquinas School 125th Jubilee: A celebration of the past, present and future

St Thomas Aquinas pupils from left, Evie Corcoran, 8, Sophie Excell, 8, Bella Johnstone, 9, and Tessa Johnstone, 6. Organisers back row, from left, Karen Beeby, Kate McRae, Nola Maynard, Kelvin Moylan and Rebecca Excell. The Winton school will celebrate its 125th Jubilee on October 29.

“I think it's wonderful that I am still alive to celebrate it,” Sister Regis says of the St Thomas Aquinas School’s upcoming 125th Jubilee.

Sister Regis was the school’s principal for 14 years up to 1988 and the last Sister of Mercy.

The Winton school will be celebrating its 125th Jubilee on October 29.

It will begin with a mass conducted by priest Father Hamesh Wyatt along with church organist Julie Moylan, who was also on the last jubilee committee, with former pupils along to celebrate the occasion.

This will be followed by cake cutting by Mary Gullick, the school’s oldest living pupil, and a walk through the school, its achievements and history.

“It’s going to be a really special time for our past and present parish and school community to come together, [to celebrate] some of our unique faith and history, ” Principal Teresa Jarvis said.

“We’ve had quite a big response [to attend] from our family. We’ll be having a mass, cake cutting, a picnic lunch and a walk through our school looking at the decade pictures and the school history.”

Jubilee committee member and former board chairman Kelvin Moylan was looking forward to the celebration and said that since the school had been newly rebuilt, the former pupils would get to see the school in its modern day avatar.

“We have a very active and positive jubilee committee that’s come together, and we’ve had a wonderful response of registrations,” Moylan said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Pupils from St Thomas Aquinas School performed at the Murihiku Miharo Polyfest 2023 last month.

Commending the quality of teachers at the school, Sister Regis said that the school was in good hands.

Reflecting on her own time at the school, she said, “Every child had success, it was a very happy, pleasant environment.

“For me it was a wonderful experience to know that everyone was involved in the children’s education.

“We didn’t really need to motivate the children to educate there because this was what their families wanted and they wanted. They loved education.”

The 85-year-old still had pupils calling her. A few years ago, she hosted 23 former pupils at her house for a get-together1.

What she found the most exciting was that the families of the children and the community “were all on one page - we had a wonderful time, I loved it and it was all fun”.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The St Thomas Aquinas school in Winton.

“Many past pupils have become teachers at the school now, so they played [sports] well and they achieved well, and during the parent-teacher meeting, it was always 100%.

“Sometimes both parents came [to the meeting] and I don’t think you can really ask for more than that, their total support of the school,” Sister Regis said.

Some of the school’s alumni pupils include Bishop Len Boyle, Sister Mary Crowe and former Prime Minister Bill English.