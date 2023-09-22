Invercargill teen’s inspirational journey

Keegan Jackson’s triumph over pain continues at the New Zealand Table Tennis Championships in Invercargill.

From being bedridden and learning to walk again three years ago, Invercargill teenager Keegan Jackson says table tennis has transformed his life.

That transformation continues when Jackson, 17, represents Southland at the New Zealand Table Tennis Championships at Stadium Southland in Invercargill from Saturday.

Making it to the nine-day national champs, which have attracted 258 junior and senior players, including some from the Cook Islands and New Caledonia, is an achievement in itself.

But for Jackson, it’s almost a miracle because it was only back in early 2020 when he underwent a 14-hour surgery because of the debilitating pain and issues he faced with his congenital scoliosis, which is a curvature, S-shaped spine that’s rare for anyone but especially boys.

“I had to learn to walk again,’’ Jackson said.

“I found table tennis during my recovery.’’

He can thank his mother Renata for getting him into table tennis, a sport she thought would keep her boy active and motivated, and not put too much strain on his recovering body.

Because of the surgical correction of his spinal curve, Jackson gained about 4cm in height in a difficult adjustment to his newly aligned frame.

He had also put on weight, which meant he had to learn to move and then walk again. It was slow progress, but table tennis helped, even though wins were hard to come by for some time.

Eventually he started winning and was noticed by a New Zealand para-table tennis coach, which led to attending a training camp in Auckland where his promise was obvious.

Now, three years on, he said he was “absolutely rapt’’ at having just been named in a New Zealand team for the first time to compete in the Oceania Para Table Tennis Championships in Honiara, Solomon Islands, in November. Not surprisingly, his selection has been an emotional one.

“My family cried and hugged me,’’ he said.

“They know my journey. They have seen me bed-bound and at my lowest, so they know the work I have had to put in to get to this point.

“This is a dream come true because I have undergone a huge journey with my disability.’’

Now, though, the left-hander’s focus is the national championships up against able-bodied players in his home city.

It will be a celebrated return of the national championships to Invercargill for the first time in 20 years, with the tournament attracting the crème de la crème of New Zealand players and a splattering from overseas.

It will begin with the junior teams for girls and boys in under-13, 15 and 19 grades on Saturday before the individual singles and doubles titles for those age-groups are contested from Monday.

Then it’s the turn of the seniors, with the provincial teams’ events starting on Wednesday before the much-anticipated individuals, including the coveted New Zealand men’s and women’s open singles, are contested from Friday through to Sunday next week.

That will see one of the tournament features unfold when Auckland’s Teng Teng Liu attempts to equal Barry Griffiths’ record of eight New Zealand open men's singles titles.

His toughest competition will likely come from Dean Shu and Alfred Dela Pena, and several younger players starting to flex their table tennis muscles.