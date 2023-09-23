29 confirmed cases of cryptosporidium in Queenstown

The practical people of Queenstown find ways to deal with a boil water notice.

Te Whatu Ora on Saturday confirmed there has been an increase in cryptosporidium cases in Queenstown over the past 24 hours.

Southern medical officer of health, Dr Emma Sherwood, said as of 10am there were 29 confirmed cases of crypto, an increase of six in the past 24 hours.

“A source of infection has yet to be identified and investigations are ongoing,” Sherwood said.

These are the latest numbers for the outbreak which has seen large parts of the Queenstown Lakes District go under a boil water notice after 21 cases were found in the community.

Water tanks have been put in place in three central locations around the CBD to ensure local businesses and tourists can access clean water, Queenstown Lakes District mayor Glyn Lewers told Stuff this morning.

The council was slapped with a compliance order by water regulator Taumata Arowai on Thursday to address the outbreak and were looking at a $30 million solution.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown Lakes District Council Mayor Glyn Lewers and property and infrastructure general manager Tony Avery addressing media on Thursday. (File photo)

Under the order, the council was required to install a protozoa barrier at Two-Mile water intake, ensure the barrier at the Kelvin Heights intake was compliant and to have a communications plan.

Council delivered a communications plan by 5pm on Thursday.

Lewers said that Waimakariri mayor, Dan Gordon, had offered to release some “UV equipment for Queenstown” to address the problem at Two-Mile.

A best case scenario for the council was that the boil water notice would remain in place for eight weeks and, worst case three months.