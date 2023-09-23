State of Emergency lifted from Southland, region moves into transition period

The South Island, particularly Southland and Queenstown, have been hammered by heavy rain.

Emergency Management Southland announced on Saturday afternoon that Southland’s state of emergency had been lifted, and the region will move into a local transition period.

The lift comes after the region went into a state of emergency on Thursday as heavy rain and flooding hammered the community.

Emergency management Southland group controller Simon Mapp said the decision was made to shift into a local transition period so response teams could now focus on recovery.

“It was agreed to move to this Local Transition Period and not completely lift the emergency powers available to us because there are still boil water notices in place for Tuatapere and Gore,” Mapp said.

More time was needed to understand the impact of flooding on communities in Southland and the damage that has been done to infrastructure and roads.

A local transition period works to support the community and address the impacts of flooding.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Flooding in Wallacetown, Southland, following heavy rain in September 2023.

State Highway 1, 6, 93 and SH 99 between Lorneville and Wallacetown have reopened but many other rural roads across Gore, Southland and Invercargill, Mapp said.

A precautionary boil notice was issued for Gore on Saturday morning and the conserve water notice for Tuatapere had been lifted, but their boil notice remained while further checks and tests were carried out.

As a clean-up phase gets underway, Mapp advises people to look after their well-being and that of those around them.

“This is a stressful time for many people and recovery could take some time.”

Mapp said flooding and emergency events can be “extremely distressing for people” and as damage and loss becomes clear, Emegerncy Management Southland know people will need support.

Civil Defence payments have been made available to anyone affected by the weather event in Southland and people can access this via 0800 559 009.

Emergency Management Southland also recommends reaching out to mental health support agencies.