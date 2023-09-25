Survival of the bats: Lesser short-tailed bats steady in Murchison Mountains

The lesser short-tailed bat population, in the Murchison Mountains in Fiordland National Park, was holding steady at between 300 and 400, the Department of Conservation (Doc) found, after completing an annual monitoring survey in the region.

The southern (South Island) subspecies, classified as Threatened-Nationally Increasing, were discovered with the help of acoustic recorders in 2018.

Threatened-Nationally increasing meant they were a “small but increasing population still facing a risk of extinction in the medium term”.

Last year, Doc established the annual monitoring programme in partnership with the Te Anau-based Contract Wild Animal Control New Zealand Limited (CWAC NZL).

DOC ranger Warren Simpson said, “There are only three populations of southern lesser short-tailed bats we know of across all New Zealand.

“Bats are extremely vulnerable to predation by introduced predators like stoats, rats, feral cats and possums.

“They are only found in areas where there is intensive, regular predator control like the Eglinton Valley, or predator-free offshore islands.”

Simpson said that while there was large-scale control for stoats, but not rats, in the Murchison Mountains, the bat population would remain vulnerable.

However, the more that they learnt about the mammal, the better they would be able to protect them, he said.

DOC/Supplied DOC checking bat roosts during the monitoring of the bat population

In the past, stoats have been blamed for a significant decline in takahe numbers in the Murchison Mountains. As of 2018, Doc believed the takahē population in the area could be as low as 118.

Last month, the birds returned to Ngāi Tahu land near Queenstown where it was hoped a third wild population would be established. Ngāi Tahu and Doc released 18 takahē on the Ngāi Tahu tribal property Greenstone Station.

The tale of short-tail bats

Despite being tiny creatures (they weigh only 12-15g), the lesser short-tailed bats contribute to pollinating a number of indigenous forest plants that include pōhutukawa, perching lilies and the parasitic wood roses.

Unlike their brethren worldwide, but like many of their bird brothers or sisters in New Zealand, these bats spend a lot of their time on the ground, munching on insects, fruit, nectar and pollen.