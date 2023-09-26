Southland businesses to be judged on mātauranga Māori principles at Southern Māori Business Awards

Kiwi Skips owner Dan Butterfield. The business recently won the SIT | Te Pukenga Excellence in Trades Industries Award at the 2023 Southern Green Hydrogen Southland Business Excellence Awards. (file photo)

Multiple Southland businesses will compete against businesses in the South Island at the KUMA Māori Business Awards 2023 this week.

Some of these businesses, like Kiwi Skips, recently swept awards at the 2023 Southern Green Hydrogen Southland Business Excellence Awards earlier this month.

The Māori business network Te Kupeka Umaka Māori ki Āraiteuru (KUMA) will be holding its biennial Māori Business Awards on September 30 for businesses which identify as Maori from across Otago, Southland and the Queenstown Lakes District.

This year’s awards focus on mātauranga Māori - the significance of Māori knowledge, wisdom, and cultural practices in business.

Finalists from Southland include Awarua Synergy, Rent South, Whanau Consultancy Services, Brenda Nom Mortgage & Insurance, Kiwi Skips and OnlyFades Barbershop.

Supplied Awarua Synergy general manager Sumaria Beaton in a file photo.

Business showcase to explore cultural aspects

In the lead up to the event an inaugural Southern Māori Businesses Showcase will be held from September 26 to 30.

Members of the general public will be able to engage with Maori businesses and learn about Te Ao Māori, have a Manaakitanga/Hospitality Experience at Blue Kanu on September 27, and attend a storytelling workshop from a Mātauranga Māori perspective featuring writer/director/actors Julian Noel and Hari Rapata on September 28.

There will also be a Māori Business Market Day at the Remarkables Market on September 30, and a Shotover Jet experience on October 1.

The showcase will be kickstarted with a Queenstown Māori and Pacific Designer Showcase on September 26, presented by Pearl Sidwell and Tracy Cameron.

Darren Rewi, Te Ao Marama Apiata, and Chris Jansen from the Leadership Lab will also present a public workshop on “Living the Promise of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in Life and Work”.

The session will present Maori businesses with the opportunity to explore the intent of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and how it could be integrated into business practice and community life.

KUMA Board members include Claire Porima (Chair), Karen Roos, Janice Lee, Amber Bridgman, Corey Ford, Ronda Tokona, Celia Crosbie, Maria Rapata and Karmela Rapata.

The Maori Business Awards categories and finalists are:

Te Tohu Rangatira Whakahaere Leadership Award

Awarua Synergy

ICAN Queenstown

Flex Fitness Queenstown

Kewe Consultants

Taste Nature

Te Tohu Pito Mata Emerging Business Leadership Award

Ara Creative Studios

Queenstown Fashion Week

Rent South

Tuatahi Creatives

Whanau Consultancy Services

Te Tohu Manaakitanga Customer Excellence Award

Hello Friday

Aurum Hairstylists

Brenda Nom Mortgage & Insurance

Encore Events

Kia Kaha Chemist

Kiwi Skips

Ride To The Sky

OnlyFades Barbershop

Te Tauri Trust Ownership

Wanaka Tours

Te Tohu Whakawhanaungatanga Collaboration Award

Awarua Synergy

Skillsec

Engage Safety

Hapori Akoranga

Enterprise and Staffing Innovations NZ

Propower

Res.Awesome

Kakahi Cultural Training Solutions

A new category - the Te Tohu Tangata Tiriti – Te Tiriti Partnership Award, has also been introduced this time.

ASB Bank Queenstown

Engage Safety

Hapori Akoranga

Kauati

Kia Kaha Chemist

Kia Maia Bicultural Communication

Otago Polytechnic Te Pūkenga

Te Maea

The Kiwi Kit Community Trust

Kakahi Cultural Training Solutions

Workforce Central Dunedin

A supreme winner will also take the He Tohu Maumahara ki a Suzanne Spencer Award home.