Newsies to the news’ rescue: Young Southland performers to do “show in a week”

Some mothers go to great lengths to get meaty parts for their children in school plays.

But this time, mothers from Invercargill have come together to give their children a slice of the theatre life.

Making the news rounds next month will be Disney’s Newsies, Jr, a 60-minute show about newsboys coming together to strike against unfair working conditions, presented by Invercargill’s Kennedy School of Music and StageAntics, an Auckland-based performing arts company.

Incidentally, StageAntics was founded by Dunedin-born and raised performing artist and producer Emma Bishop, whose mother grew up in Invercargill.

The 60-minute show will have 35 performers drawn from Invercargill, Gore, and Central Otago, and ranging in age from 10 to 18. It will feature songs such as Carrying the Banner, Seize the Day, and Santa Fe.

The Disney’s Newsies, Jr show is based on the 1992 Disney film with a Jr script adaptation which was performed in a 2012 Broadway musical.

This is StageAntics’ “Show in a Week” programme which is produced in a week - the performers spend only five days rehearsing, learning choreography and performing the show.

The company boasts of giving its performers a taste of the professional performing arts environment in a week.

Bishop said they chose Newsies, Jr since it’s only been recently released to be done as a junior musical.

“[It is] so high energy and dance oriented, and there’s some great dancers in Invercargill who seem to be actively involved in the competition scene in the region. It was a really good opportunity. It’s got a lot of roles for boys, and the amount of boys that have come out to be in the show is absolutely fantastic”, she said.

StageAntics had also received funding from Arts Murihiku, Invercargill Licensing Trust and Creative Communities Invercargill.

The show will be performed on Saturday, October 7 at 2pm and 7pm, and Sunday, October 8 at Wikitoria in the Civic Theatre in Invercargill.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors, and can be purchased online at Ticketek.