CH4 Global takes seaweed-based Methane Tamer product to South Korea

CH4 Global’s Methane Tamer claims to reduce cow methane emissions by up to 90%.

CH4 Global has partnered with Lotte International to take its Methane Tamer product to South Korea by 2025.

The company says that its trademarked Methane Tamer product, when added to cattle feed, reduces the animals’ methane emissions by up to 90% while reducing the feed energy lost to methane emissions.

CH4 Global will supply its product, which is produced in Bluff, to Lotte’s Australian feedlot Sandalwood in Queensland, for up to 7000 head of cattle.

Sandalwood primarily produces wagyu beef.

Lotte will be CH4 Global’s exclusive partner in the country and provide up to four million cattle with the enteric methane-reducing feed supplement.

CH4 Global claims that the supplement being fed to 4 million cattle will help reduce emissions “as much as 10 million metric tonnes, or a conservative estimate of seven million metric tons of CO2-e per year (GWP100).”

Lotte International chief executive officer Ki-ho Jeong said that the partnership with CH4 Global would help it reduce methane emissions at Sandalwood and aid in the Korean’s government’s goal of reducing methane gas emissions.

Supplied Tanks containing asparagopsis seaweed at CH4 Global's Bluff Eco Park.

Earlier this month, CH4 Global raised AUD$45 million (NZ$49m) in Series B funding to scale up its CH4 Global EcoPark, aquaculture and production facilities and its Methane Tamer product.

The company has an ecopark in Bluff and will use the funding to support the park’s ongoing production of asparagopsis, a seaweed found in New Zealand, which in turn supports its Australian market.