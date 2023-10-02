Southland country artist Kayla Mahon drops new single

Southland country artist Kayla Mahon has released a new single titled Love’s Got A Witness.

The single will feature on Mahon’s new album scheduled to be released in March next year.

Mahon recorded the song in Nashville, USA, with Jay Tooke of Penny Arcade Productions.

The album release will coincide with a tour of New Zealand followed by an overseas tour.

An artist for more than three decades, the songstress has won the 2000 and 2008 New Zealand Overall Gold Guitar Award.

She performed at CMC Rocks in Queensland in 2017, represented New Zealand in Nashville on the Global Artist Stage with her original song Through Georgia’s Eyes in 2016, and reached top 24 on X Factor NZ in 2015.

Mahon was previously a part of country music duo The Heartleys, with Taylor Cairns, releasing two albums.

The duo won the New Zealand Country Music Association and Southland Duo Of The Year awards, while featuring on the Australian Country Music Charts.

Supplied Michael Kuresa performed at the Civic Theatre at the Invercargill Festival of Cabaret Upstage in August.

Last month, Southland singer-songwriter Michael Kuresa also released his newest single Currency at the Invercargill Festival of Cabaret.

Kuresa created the song with producer Daniel Martin on bass and guitar, Adam Tobeck on drums, and Elijah Wilson on the piano/organ.