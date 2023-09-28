One farmer’s personal development is another’s mental health support

During the Covid lockdown, Southland raised Emma Blom found herself stuck at her university flat, when instead, she would have liked to be running the Queenstown marathon, which was cancelled.

Reflecting about things with the time on her hands, her mind kept going back to the 21-day Outward Bound course that she had completed after finishing school and before starting university.

“It was really cool to look back at the [Outward Bound] experience and how much had changed and what skills I'd gained from it,” Blom said.

Coming from a rural farming background, it was a no-brainer: she would use the opportunity to specifically give back to the rural community, and hopefully create a ripple effect.

Instead of being disappointed about the marathon cancellation, Blom ran around her flat some 230 times to complete 21.2 kilometres to fundraise money so that another Southland farmer Victoria Rundle could have the same life-changing experience as hers.

Rundle had previously worked on Blom’s brother’s farm.

To Emma, personal development and mental health go hand in hand. While for her the course was more of an inner journey, she said that anyone doing the course could steer it in the direction that they wanted to.

Now finishing her Bachelor of Environment and Society degree, she’s glad that Victoria got to do the 8-day course which took her on top of mountains, sailing cutters and swimming before sunrise.

Rundle completed the discovery course in Queen Charlotte Sounds without an inkling of what was going to happen on it.

Despite this, Rundle was not discouraged. She said that it was a good experience to “be there in the moment and take it as it comes”.

For Rundle, the course helped her bond with other people, recharge her mental health and think outside her farm life.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Rundle encouraged other farmers to take time off the farm to recharge their mental health.

Farmer’s call to other farmers: Get out of the farm

Her message to other farmers struggling with their mental health was to reach out to their friends, family and seek help. She admits that while this is easier said than done, “there’s always going to be someone there to help you”.

On being asked about what farmers can do to improve their mental health, Rundle said, “Seek help if you need it … Being on the farm, it gets so stuck up in your head sometimes. You feel like you're the only one that's struggling and going through all this bad stuff … You don't even know [if] your friends could be going through [it]. People are really good at hiding or covering it up.

“Get out. Do stuff. Get away from the farm. It's really important. Getting away and into a different head space and in different scenery. That definitely helps,” she said.