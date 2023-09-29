South Invercargill welcomes spring with flower show

Valeria Machado Mora, 10, and her sister Samara Machado Mora, 6, left, make flower saucers at a workshop for the South Alive Flower Show.

The weather might not be playing along yet, but South Invercargill residents are preparing to welcome spring with the annual South Alive Spring Flower Show.

The youngsters kicked things off on Thursday with South Alive’s first Children’s Spring Flower Show workshop where the little ones could get some help making sand saucers, egg carton flowers and animals made from vegetables or recycled products to enter into the show.

These amateur creations fit right in with the spirit of the show.

As South Alive board trustee Michael Broad said: “It’s not for highfalutin people.”

The flower show was started as a way to encourage green thumbs and gardening pride among South Invercargill residents and a team will be on hand on Friday when entries are dropped off to help participants show off their arrangements.

Community development and operations manager Courtney Ellison said there was quite an art to floral arranging.

The team won’t know how many entries they’re dealing with until they arrived, and competitors often enter multiple categories.

But they won’t only be expecting flowers. Giant veggies are also getting a look in.

“We like to remind people that it’s called a flower show, but we have a vegetable category, too.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Yeidi Mora Lozano and her daughters Samara Machado Mora, 6, and Valeria Machado Mora, 10, left, with their entries for the South Alive Flower Show.

Sisters Samara Machado Mora, 6, and Valeria Machado Mora, 10, will be competing this year after creating their floral art at Thursday’s workshop.

Mum Yeidi Mora Lozano said Valeria enjoyed anything craft related.

As Colombian refugees, Lozano said events like the workshop were also a great way for the family to immerse themselves in the community and learn more English.

Broad noted that while the competition was only open to South Invercargill residents, the show would be open to all Southlanders.

“Come on down and have a coffee at The Pantry and see the show,” he said.

The South Alive Spring Flower show is on at South Alive from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Saturday.

Judging takes place on Saturday morning and winners will be announced at 3pm.