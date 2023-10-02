Southland Hospital in lockdown after threatening call

Southland Hospital was put into a lockdown after staff received a threatening phone call on Monday morning. (File photo)

Southland Hospital was put in a temporary lockdown on Monday morning after staff received a threatening phone call from a patient.

Group director of operations for Te Whatu Ora Southern, Hamish Brown, said the Childrens Ward and the Maternity Ward at the hospital currently have restricted entry in place for patient and staff safety.

A police spokesperson said the hospital made the decision to not allow anyone in or out of these facilities after receiving a “threatening” phone call from a patient.

“Police attended to assess the situation and speak to staff and then spoke to the patient, who they no longer believed to be a threat.”

No further comment was provided by Te Whatu Ora.