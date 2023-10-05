Kuma awards for diverse Southland businesses upholding mātauranga Māori principles

Matt and Melissa Keil of Kewe Consultants at the Kuma Māori Business Awards held in Queenstown at the weekend.

One doesn’t often think of grandparents immediately after winning an award, but that’s exactly what Invercargill’s Matt Keil​ did.

His company, Kewe Consultants, won the Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Puna Pakihi Recognition of Achievement Award at the 2023 Kuma Māori Business Awards gala held in Queenstown on Saturday.

Keil said he was humbled and honoured to have been awarded this taonga by Ngāi Tahu and Kuma, a southern Māori business network.

“This particular award carries great mana for my wider whānau, who all place an emphasis on giving back to the Southland community that we serve,” he said.

He attributed his journey to his late grandmothers, Lesley Rewi and Marian Keil, and his grandfathers, Pik Rewi and Harry Keil, who each enriched and influenced his life and gave him humility, purpose, and a strong values-based approach to hard work.

Keil said Kewe Consultants was one of only a few 100% Māori-owned professional engineering consultancies in the country. It provided civil engineering solutions, project management and procurement services.

Focusing on “integrity, accountability, and trust intertwined with concise communication” was important for maintaining a cohesive and high-performing environment he said.

Amy Young (Ngāi Tahu), one of the judges at the Kuma awards, said Kewe Consultants was recognised for its “ongoing commitment and contribution to pakihi Māori [Māori business], providing professional services, in particular leadership, tender readiness/procurement and business services, [and] inspiring growth and commercial viability in and around Murihiku.

“Matt’s application was a true insight into his core values, which align beautifully with our Puna Pakihi kaupapa: poipoia te kākano kia puāwai – nurture the seed and it will blossom.”

Supplied At this year’s Kuma Māori Business Awards gala are, from left, awards MC Cory Ratahi, Whānau Consultancy Services’ Serena Lyders, and Jeanna Love from the Poutama Trust.

Another Southland Māori business, Whānau Consultancy Services run by Serena Lyders, received the He Tohu Pito Mata Emerging Business Leadership Award.

Excited by the win, Lyders said the integration of people was what drove her to be a leader within different boards and communities that she’s a part of.

“Just being a good human is a pretty good value,” she said about her priorities in work and life. “Everything I do really is based on my values and my morals and growth in my contribution to … our communities, our families.”

In celebration of the award win, Lyders decided to use the opportunity to face her fears, something she does once a year, by going on the Shotover Jet as part of the prize package. She said it was a proud moment for her when her sons performed the haka for her.

Whānau Consultancy Services offers energy healing, life coaching, mentoring, cultural competence and professional services.

Supplied At the awards gala, from left: Kuma board member Amber Bridgman, awards MC Cory Ratahi, Awarua Synergy general manager Sumaria Beaton, and Te Pūtahitanga o te Waipounamu pou whakatere Harley Kaihe-Katterns.

Two more Murihiku businesses, Kiwi Skips and Awarua Synergy, were given highly commended citations under the He Tohu Manaakitanga Customer Excellence Award and He Tohu Whakawhanaungatanga Collaboration Award respectively.

Kuma board member Karmela Rapata said the judges particularly wanted to commend Awarua Synergy for its “collaboration and engagement” in the community. “Long-term relationships are an asset and not made overnight.”

She said that for Kiwi Skips, the judges noted that manaaki (support and respect) as a value also extended to manaaki for the whenua (land), which needs care to ensure sustainability for future generations.

“The judges commend this business, which is committed to responsible waste management and has also demonstrated exceptional customer service, with repeat customers and strong customer satisfaction feedback.”

These wins came on the heels of Kiwi Skips winning the SIT | Te Pukenga Excellence in Trades Industries Award at the 2023 Southern Green Hydrogen Southland Business Excellence Awards last month.

This year’s Kuma awards focused on mātauranga Māori – the significance of Māori knowledge, wisdom, and cultural practices in business.

Rapata said the cultural events leading up to the business awards were great drawcards, with good attendance from Māori and non-Māori alike.

“It’s been pretty incredible. The response we’ve had from whānau and the wider community has been really good, with people expressing they’re wanting more next year.

“It shows the desire to offer wonderful whanaungatanga [kinship] experiences – demonstrating how we really care and the uniqueness of the offerings.”

The category award winners are:

He Tohu Rangatira Whakahaere Leadership Award (sponsored by Queenstown Lakes District Council)

Winner: Kana Queenstown (Tāhuna)

Highly commended: Taste Nature (Ōtepoti)

He Tohu Pito Mata Emerging Business Leadership Award (sponsored by Poutama Trust)

Winner: Whānau Consultancy Services (Murihiku)

Highly commended: Tuatahi Creatives (Tāhuna)

He Tohu Manaakitanga Customer Excellence Award (sponsored by Destination Queenstown)

Winner: Encore Events (Ōtepoti)

Highly commended: Kia Kaha Chemist (Tāhuna); and Kiwi Skips (Murihiku)

He Tohu Whakawhanaungatanga Collaboration Award (sponsored by Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu)

Winner: Skillsec (Ōtepoti)

Highly commended: Awarua Synergy (Murihiku)

He Tohu Tangata Tiriti Partnership Award (sponsored by Leadership Lab)

Joint recipients: Kauati (Tāhuna); and Workforce Central Dunedin (Ōtepoti)

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Puna Pakihi – Recognition of Achievement Award

Kewe Consultants

He Tohu Kōwhiri o te Whānui People’s Choice Award (sponsored by Davies Studio)

Hapori Akoranga (Tāhuna)

He Tohu Maumahara ki a Suzanne Spencer Award

Janine Kapa (Kāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Waitaha) of Kia Māia Bicultural Communications.