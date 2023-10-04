Fisherman's death at Slope Point referred to coroner

A fisherman has died after reportedly being swept off the rocks at Slope Point on Tuesday afternoon. (File photo)

The death of a man who was fishing at Slope Point on Tuesday afternoon has been referred to the coroner.

In a statement on Wednesday, police said an investigation remains “ongoing” and they are not in a position to release the name of the man at this time.

Police were called to an extensive search at 2.20pm on Tuesday which saw teams from LandSAR, Bluff and Riverton Coastguard, Helicopters Otago and a commercial fishing boat help in locating the man.

The man was soon found in the water, police said yesterday.

Riverton Coastguard volunteer Ranui Bull said the team went from Riverton, with the crew from Bluff in front of them, to the scene where they helped retrieve the body.

The man was found by the commercial fishing boat crew.

Once the body was safely onboard, Bull and the Riverton crew recovered the body from the boat before passing the man onto the Bluff team, who transported the body back to police.

Local iwi had placed a rāhui for seven days from Tuesday, between Haldane Estuary and Waipapa Creek, a police spokesperson said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The base camp set up for the search for Shaun Orchard and Hendrix Kamo in 2019. (File photo)

The spot, popular with fishermen, has had its fair share of incidents over the years. Most recently Shaun Orchard, 23, and Hendrix Kamo, 28, went missing from Black Point on the south Catlins coast on January 27, 2019.

Extensive searches were made, but the men’s bodies were not found and last year they were ruled dead by presumed drowning by deputy chief coroner Anna Tutton.

In Tutton’s report of the incident she endorsed Water Safety New Zealand’s information about safety while rock fishing which included wearing a life jacket, paying attention to swell and tide, and never fishing in exposed areas during rough or large seas.

Southland District councillor, Julie Keast, in 2019 wanted to erect a memorial for all those who had lost their lives at Slope Point and bring closure to their families.

Slope Point is also close to Curio Bay, where the car of John Beckenridge was pulled from the water.