Fundraising campaign launched to save southern dotterel from extinction

Department of Conservation ranger Daniel Cocker, with a pair of southern New Zealand dotterels.

A fundraising campaign to save the southern New Zealand dotterel from extinction has been launched after feral cat predators killed at least one of the 126 birds remaining at Rakiura/Stewart Island.

Southern New Zealand dotterel ranger Daniel Cocker, a Department of Conservation (DOC) staff member employed full-time with four others to monitor the birds around their alpine nesting areas on Rakiura, said he was devastated this week to discover the remains of a bird, obviously killed by a feral cat.

“To find them in that area at such a critical time for the species is just gutting,” he said.

“I found an identification band about 200m away, but that may even be the remains of a second bird. It just shows how urgent it is that we do everything we can to get rid of the feral cats.”

In April, an annual bird count by DOC found the species’ population had declined 13%, to just 126. With the latest threat, the average life expectancy for the bird is four to five years instead of up to 30 years.

Senior DOC ranger Kev Carter said the next four months were critical for DOC’s efforts to keep feral cats away from the nesting and hatching birds.

“Unfortunately, the southern NZ dotterel are highly motivated parents to defend nests and chicks, and so that puts them in the pathway of these marauding feral cats.”

To provide immediate help, the New Zealand Nature Fund has launched a public fundraising campaign to help DOC. The target amount is $400,000.

New Zealand Nature Fund founder Denis Marshall​, a former minister of conservation, said Kiwis had a proud track record of digging deep to save endangered species.

“Supporting this campaign will not only aid predator control efforts in the southern NZ dotterel’s breeding habitats, but we’re also going to help fund crucial monitoring and research of the species.

“Every contribution counts, and we invite everyone to be a part of this vital conservation effort.”

Supplied During the coming month, the southern NZ dotterel will fly to the alpine tops of Rakiura/Stewart Island for breeding.

Funds raised would be used immediately to employ contractors cutting tracks near breeding areas and feral cat sites to ensure improved management of the nesting areas.

With some nesting areas up to two days’ travel by boat and walking distance from Oban, DOC also planned to fly in temporary two-person bivvies, allowing rangers to stay on site during the nesting period.

NZ Nature Fund executive officer Sarah Lyttle said this was not the first time the bird had faced extinction.

“In 1992, the population plummeted to an all-time low of only 62 birds, but as a result of targeted predator control at Rakiura, it was back up to around 300 birds by 2010.

"The southern NZ dotterel is an integral part of New Zealand’s unique biodiversity, and we know from history that by rallying together with DOC we can make a significant impact on its survival and protect habitats.”

During the coming month, the southern NZ dotterel will fly to alpine areas, building breeding nests on the alpine tops of Rakiura.

The birds stay on the island until February, when their chicks are old enough to return to the mudflats and estuaries of the Southland coast.

People wishing to donate to the fundraising campaign can go to: https://bit.ly/southerndotterel.