Salvaging the past for the future: 'Sallies' list 116-year-old Invercargill house for sale

Major Murray Sanson of Salvation Army takes us through the historical house on Leven St in Invercargill. It used to house nurses from the previous Southland Hospital building that was taken over by the Salvation Army in 1977.

“That's quite sad that we've got to this point, because it is a beautiful big beast next door,” Salvation Army Invercargill community ministries manager Cathy Peters said.

Peters was talking about the organisation’s 110 Leven Street office block and former hostel property which the Salvation Army has now listed for sale.

Spread across 1430m2 on 4648m2 of land, the property was built in 1907 and was initially used as housing for nurses in the former Southland Hospital.

It had additions as time went along and was bought by the Salvation Army in 1977, and was then used as a transitional housing facility.

The charitable organisation had now listed it for sale to raise funds for its Community Ministries and missional needs for the newer facility in the adjoining plot.

The Army had not used the facility for housing since December 2021 when it was deemed unfit for use for housing purposes.

Community Ministries corps officer and director Major Murray Sanson said, “for emergency housing you need ensuites and ours as a hostel, we have communal living so we can't have this … and they did a price a while ago, but it was just a road too far to try and talk about that much money to reinvest into it.”

The Army will also look at more socially integrated housing for its clients. It currently provides transitional housing to 46 people in 17 houses throughout the city.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Major Murray Sanson (left) and Cathy Peters (right) from the Salvation Army at the historical house on Leven Street in Invercargill.

As per the organisation, “future use would have involved significant compliance upgrades, requirements to modernise the accessibility and major service works throughout the complex”.

The building is a heritage-listed Category 2 structure.

The property sale will be managed by real estate agents JLL and is open for tender till October 25.

JLL Christchurch head of agency Ben Cameron said that the company had received interest from buyers across New Zealand. “The majority of our interest is to retain the building, do the refurbishment work,” Cameron said.

He said that potential buyers were more inclined to upgrading it or keeping it in its current position as an accommodation house.

While he was unsure of the value, Cameron said that it could potentially be in the range of $2.3 million.

Peters said, “[We’ve] certainly looked into all different options for our site. But unfortunately, we've got to a point where the office block is not fit for purpose. The hospital itself is going to take an astronomical amount to bring it back up to a standard that isn't going to meet the need.”