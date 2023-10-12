Pay attention to the signals your body is sending, says Dr Libby Weaver

Dr Libby Weaver returns to Invercargill for the first time in four years.

Don’t put up with unnecessary suffering – seek answers when you’re feeling lousy, says Australian biochemist and writer Dr Libby Weaver, who will be talking to Southlanders next week about taking control of their own health.

She brings her Bouncing Back tour to Invercargill on Tuesday and will outline how people can feel better when they have practical support and an understanding of how to diagnose and deal with things that wear them down.

She will be targeting physical health and emotional wellbeing to address fatigue, recurring health issues, lethargy and more. People attending her 90-minute session can look forward to “regaining their vitality and embrace life with a renewed enthusiasm”, she said.

She was looking forward to reconnecting with people in Invercargill after four years.

“I really appreciate the way that they [Southlanders] are so welcoming, and hopefully the daffodils will still be out … I’m very much looking forward to [it],” she said.

“Not everybody has a disease, which is great, but they don't necessarily feel that good. And so I want to give people some ways to feel better when they don't know how.”

Supplied/Supplied Libby Weaver’s new speaking series is called “Bouncing Back”.

When asked why people were not feeling good, she said: “Over the last couple of years, some habits crept in, and we’ve kept them going.

“So it might have been that we started drinking more alcohol, or stopped exercising, or had a lot of really stressful thoughts.

“All of those things contribute to us just not feeling our best. Our mind is obviously very powerful.”

Her message to Southlanders was to listen to their bodies more consciously.

“Remember that the body doesn't have a voice, but it gives us the symptoms to let us know whether it’s happy or not with our choices,” she said.

“And sometimes when we feel tired or our joints feel a bit achy, or we’re getting headaches or reflux or an upset tummy, I encourage people to see the feedback about the way that they eat, drink, move, think and breathe.

“We can see that the body is always communicating with us, and that can help us to approach our health in a very different way. We can find solutions and feel a lot better.”

She also wanted people to be mindful of the mental load they carried with them. While there was genuine stress in people’s lives, she said, “there's also a huge amount of stress we create for ourselves because of how we think. That's the part we can change.”

In regard to nutrition, she said people should take heed of symptoms, see their doctor and get a blood test to look for any deficiencies.

“Eat food, not junk. So for me, there's no such thing as junk food. That's just junk … So if we can minimise the junk, and eat more actual food, we get a lot more nutritional value out of what we’re eating,” she said.

Weaver’s talk will be at the Ascot Park Hotel from 7pm to 9pm on October 17. Tickets can be bought from her website.