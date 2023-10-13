Southland motorists warm to EVs as fuel prices rise, charging infrastructure improves

Electric vehicle ownership is up 1332% in Southland over the past two years.

Southland’s electric vehicle uptake has jumped from 178 vehicles to 2550 in the past two years, according to Great South.

This represented a 1332% increase in EV ownership in the region.

In June 2021, Southland had an ownership rate of 0.67 EVs per 1000 people, according to a Southland EV and Hybrid Uptake Research survey commissioned by the regional development agency.

That rate was now about 25 vehicles per 1000 people, Great South strategic projects group manager Stephen Canny estimated.

Petrol and diesel vehicles continued to make up a large volume of vehicle ownership in Southland.

Environmental Health Indicators NZ numbers showed that in 2015, Southland had the highest vehicle ownership rates in the South Island, following Nelson-Marlborough and Canterbury. This equated to 896 light vehicles per 1000 people in Southland, 919 in Nelson-Marlborough, and 909 in Canterbury.

However, Southland’s 367 newly registered EVs now made up 37% of the region’s total of 987 newly registered vehicles in the 2023 year to date, data from Great South showed.

Those 367 EVs comprised a mix of full electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles, while petrol and diesel vehicles made up the remaining 620, or 62.8% of the total.

The 2021 survey found that at that time, Southland had one of the lowest rates of EV ownership in the country, translating to about 68.8 vehicles for the population at the time of 102,700.

That year, Southland’s rate of 0.67 EVs per 1000 people compared with 7.24 in Auckland, 6.11 in Wellington, 6.04 in Canterbury and 4.33 in Otago.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Great South’s Stephen Canny is pleased with the region’s electric vehicle uptake in the last two years.

Canny attributed the surge in EV ownership to increasing fuel costs, the variety of EVs availability on the market, and the clean car subsidy.

He said the functionality of EVs had also increased, with more vehicles allowing an owner to tow vehicles.

“The other thing that people had in their minds [was] this travel anxiety of, ‘Am I going to have enough battery range to get to wherever I'm getting to?’

“But with the rollout of an extensive recharging network, and as people have gotten more used to using EVs, they feel more confident in the use of EVs.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency figures show New Zealand had a total of 5,707,226 registered vehicles as at April 30, 2023. Of those, 78,884 were EVs and PHEVs.

Infrastructure improvements

Canny said improvements in the EV charging infrastructure had helped to allay people’s fears about EV range anxiety.

“Most privately owned vehicles are charged at home. That’s a clear trend,” he said.

Wall chargers and charging equipment were readily available, he said.

“So I think it's just a natural evolution of the EV transport vehicle sector.

“The rollout of infrastructure on our major touring routes means that people are becoming more ambitious in how far and where they travel.

“The investment has made a tremendous difference. Also, routinely, many businesses and hotels now have their own charging infrastructure.

“So I think it's an entirely different environment [that] has changed in a matter of just two-and-a-half years.”

People had more confidence in using EVs now, because the infrastructure was available at home or when they were travelling longer distances.

Canny lauded the outcome of higher EV ownership as a good one for Southland and for the country.

He noted that more farmers were also adopting on-farm electric vehicles and said the day when we had electric motorbikes or larger utility vehicles with towing capacity would not be far off.