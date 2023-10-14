Labour's Liz Craig to leave Parliament

Liz Craig will take a holiday with her husband.

Over the next couple of months, Craig will think about her work in child health monitoring, climate change, the environmental and community engagement space and reflect on where to go next.

Craig was defeated by the National MP for Invercargill Penny Simmonds.

The final vote was 18,578 to Simmonds, 9689 to Craig, a difference of 8889, and 1689 to Act’s Scott Donaldson.

In total, 33,052 votes in the Invercargill electorate were counted, 42.78% to National and 25.76% to Labour.

After graciously calling National MP for Invercargill Penny Simmonds, Craig said that while it wasn’t the result that Labour and her team were looking for, her team worked really hard.

“It's been great to spend the evening with the team to watch the results coming in. I have congratulated Penny on the election result,” Craig said.

As a physician who concentrated on monitoring the health of the country’s children, she found the child poverty rates and children’s high hospital admissions really concerning.

“For me, some of the things that Labour's done over the past six years in terms of things like the winter management payment, the payment for newborn babies, free school lunches, (and others) that really benefit children and families,” she said.

The city also benefited from Labour’s support in terms of the Stead Street stopbank upgrade, Murihiku marae redevelopment and CBD redevelopment, and investment in the region’s infrastructure which has been significant, she said.

When asked about the legacy she hoped to leave behind, Craig said that she was really pleased with having an office in Invercargill that allowed her to help individuals who visited by putting them in touch with various agencies and organisations for the support that they needed.

“For me, that's been a priority as well,” she said.

For Craig, the highlight of being in Parliament was enjoying working with the community, local organisations and the multicultural community.

She also noted the good work that was happening in the environmental space with catchment groups establishing native tree nurseries, and predator control for maintaining indigenous biodiversity.

She hopes that the next government continues the Labour party’s work of supporting households with the cost of living, climate change, and transitioning to renewable energy alternatives.

Craig also hopes that Simmonds will continue engaging with the community.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Dr Liz Craig has gathered with her team to watch the election results in Invercargill.

She is looking forward to having a break after the election results, but said that it had been great talking to people and getting people flyers, and catching up with the community.

She thanked her team for their hard work.

About Southland, Craig said that the region had immense potential.

“Southland has such a wonderful future, and people are really amazing, and we've got amazing opportunities to become one of the most sustainable farming industries in the agricultural regions in the country and the world,” Craig said.

The journey to Parliament

Last year, Craig had been reselected as the Labour Party’s candidate for Invercargill in this year’s general election.

At the time, she said that it was a huge privilege for her to run for the seat.

However, when Labour announced its list for the General Elections in August, the Invercargill-based public health physician was dropped to number 44, while National Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds jumped from 63 to 16 on the National Party list.

The announcement did not deter Craig’s campaign efforts, saying “it’s great to be part of such a diverse and talented team, and I’m pleased to see the depth of experience on the Labour list,” she said after the announcement.

Invercargill had benefited significantly from a Labour government with support for projects like the redevelopment of the central business district and the Stead St stop bank upgrade, while the winter energy payment, healthy school lunches and free prescriptions were also helping people with the high cost of living, she said at the time.

At the candidates’ meeting in Invercargill last month, Craig said that Labour had been supporting people over the past few years with Covid-19, significant weather events and the cost of living all.

She said a lot of an MP’s most important work was making sure local people could connect with the services they needed.

While election results will tell us where Craig sits, one cannot discount the influence of other parties in the electorate race.

Before being selected as the Labour candidate for Invercargill, the now 56-year-old Craig entered the Parliament after ranking 31st in the 2017 general election, but dropped to 41 in 2020, still benefiting from Labour’s landslide win that year.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Dr Liz Craig at the Invercargill Electorate Candidates’ meeting this year.

She is also a Parliamentary Private Secretary for Health and a member of the Social Services and Community Select Committee.

Craig’s inquiry with Pauline (Vaeluaga) Smith and the Polynesian Panthers instigated the national apology for the 1970s Dawns Raids.

Passionate about the environment, Craig has been an active participant in supporting green energy, climate change remediation, including helping plant 7500 native trees on Bluff hill, environmental protection in Southland and child care health services, in addition to SIT Te Pukenga.

Last year, Craig said supporting people who were dealing with mental health and addiction issues had been a high priority for the Government since coming into office.

In early 2021, Craig celebrated the Tiwai smelter staying open till 2024 as fantastic news for Southland and Tiwai workers and businesses.

In January 2020, Craig married Department of Conservation staffer Philip Melgren at Onaero Beach, just outside New Plymouth, where her mother and grandmother grew up, and where she and Melgren first met.