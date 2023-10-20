Blooming tulip fields open to the public on Labour Day

Enjoying the stunning tulip blooms last year are the Coop family from Wellsford, from left, Jeca, Lachlan, 2, Emily, 5, and dad Gregory. (File photo)

Southlanders wanting to get a glimpse of a field full of colour submerged in a sea of green on Labour Day can head to Edendale, as tulip-maker Triflor NZ opens its fields to the public.

“We are busy, we are extremely busy,” Triflor New Zealand operational manager Rudi Verplancke said.

Part of having the open day is because the company was having an issue of people going into the fields without permission.

It had posted on Facebook asking people not to enter the flower fields.

Verplancke said that while that photo was from a field in the Netherlands, they didn't have a sign posted in their Southland fields.

“We haven't got signs up on our site, but having it on Facebook makes people aware,” he said.

“In the past, there were always people walking into the paddocks.

“There are two reasons we don't want that - we are a working farm, so there’s a health and safety issue, and we found that quite often, people step into the rose and damage the tulips,” Verplancke said.

“And while people say that [how] do one or two tulips matter in the 55 million, but it matters to us because that’s our income,” he said.

“We don't want to be bullies. Sometimes there’s a family with kids, and I am a parent myself, and if they come in and take a photo and leave, that’s not really a problem.

But often, people will go into the paddocks, ignoring every sign, unsupervised and stamping all over the plants and damaging plants, that's not good,” Verplancke said.

Triflor NZ was established in Edendale in 2000, and cultivates 110 hectares in New Zealand and 260 hectares worldwide.

At the time, Verplancke expected between 15,000 to 20,000 bulbs to be ordered at a fundraiser they had on Labour Day last year.

“We won’t run out, we’ve got 60 million of them out there at the moment,’’ he said then.