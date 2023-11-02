Unity in diversity for this year's Festival of Lights Diwali celebration

Speech therapist Ramya Adiseshan, right, performs with, clockwise from left, Eva Elza Jins, Avnika Dilip, Bhavya Gopakumar, Eliz Ann Nevin and Bria Patel ahead of the Indian Community Southland's 2023 Diwali event.

The old cliché is true: lots of colour, great food, shining costumes and a little song and dance – that’s what the Southland Indian community’s Diwali celebration is all about.

The ILT Stadium will come alive with lights and performances on November 4 from 11am to 7pm. The event is free and open to all.

Indian Community Southland president Vinay Sood said that the event was a great way for people to enjoy a multicultural Southland.

He emphasised the Diwali theme of unity in diversity, and encouraged people to visit the event to enjoy delicious food, the performances, and to immerse themselves in an amazing cultural experience.

The community promised a “day of cultural immersion, lively performances, and delectable cuisine, creating an unforgettable experience for the Southland community”.

Sneha Johari/Stuff Southlanders, from left, Anjali Subhash, Feona Chanti, 19, Kiran Gilmete, Simran Chand, 12, and Amelia Fernandez, 14, practising for their performance at the Invercargill Public Library.

The GJ Garner’s Diwali – the Festival of Lights event would showcase dance performances by the Hamilton Bhangra and Giddha Group, and Indian classical kathak dance by artist and actress Megharanjani Medhi from Assam.

For those wanting to sashay on the dance floor, the Bollywood DJ would provide the tunes.

The event would also feature cultural performances by children, young adults and adults.

Attendees would be able to try Indian dishes, including curries and sweets from various parts of the country.