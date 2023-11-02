One person injured after car goes into a tree near Edendale, Southland

Emergency services were called to Tramway Rd East after a driver left the road and crashed into a tree. (File photo)

A person has received moderate injuries after they crashed their car into a tree on Wednesday night.

Emergency services responded to the crash just before 10pm on Tramway Rd East, near Edendale.

The person had gone off the road and crashed their car into a tree, a police spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with two crews from Kingswell and Edendale where, upon arrival, firefighters assisted with scene safety, a spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said ambulance officers treated one person with moderate injuries at the scene.