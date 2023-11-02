Train and car collide near Mataura leaving motorist injured

A train collided with a car in Brydone, Southland, on Thursday morning. The driver of the car suffered moderate injuries.

A person suffered moderate injuries when a train collided with their car south of Mataura, Southland, on Thursday morning.

Emergency services responded to the collision on Gibson Rd, near the intersection with State Highway 1 at Brydone, at 8.15am.

The driver of the car suffered moderate injuries but was reported to be up and walking about, a police spokesperson said.

Traffic management had been in place and the police Serious Crash Unit visited the scene.

Hato Hone St John responded to the scene with one ambulance, one rapid response unit and one operations manager. A spokesperson said one person had been transported to Southland Hospital.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff A reporter at the scene said the train driver had been taken away by KiwiRail staff.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent two crews and two support vehicles from Gore and Mataura, shift manager Alex Norris said.

Norris said crews had prepared for the worst, but on arrival at the scene only had to administer initial first aid and provide scene safety.

A reporter at the scene said the car was extensively damaged down the driver’s side and the train driver had been taken away by KiwiRail staff.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said the car had collided with a southbound train at a level crossing.

“The train is in place awaiting inspection and clearance. It is likely this incident will delay two services; those delays are not being treated as significant.”