Back in black: ILT Group posts profit, economic challenges remain

The Invercargill Licensing Trust Group is reporting its financials in the black again after a few challenging Covid years, the last of which was spent in red.

The trust chief executive officer Chris Ramsay is banking on conferences, events and an influx of tourists and tourism to fill the bars and beds across the trust’s properties in Invercargill.

Speaking about the year gone by, Ramsay said the organisation had gone from “seated, separated and served” to having an “absolute spike in demand” that they couldn’t satisfy because “we couldn’t find enough people to do the work”.

”It was a crazy year in that regard ... [I’m] pleased to say that a lot of that has settled down now. And we're into a bit of a new normal. But shifting the focus towards the coming year, what we are looking forward to now is a return to conferencing and events and tourism lifting again,” he said.

For the upcoming year, Ramsay said that the group started really positively, but its revenues had now flatlined.

“It's particularly challenging at the moment in the hospitality business. So the bars and restaurants, and their accommodation properties have been, I think the best way to describe it [is] as lumpy.

“It's going to be very positive one week and the next can be pretty quiet ... pre-Covid, we had a lot more certainty in the market. Overseas tourism hasn't fully returned yet, but [events, conferences, et cetera] are starting to grow. The other thing that we believe this is a result of [is] the cost of living pressures on everyone.

“Inflation would probably be the biggest one at the moment as far as the challenge that we're having to manage.”

The group would look at maximising revenues once tourism returned and the overseas market picked up, which Ramsay said he hoped would be in the next six months.

The ILT Group was broken down into the Invercargill Licensing Trust, the ILT Foundation and the group’s stake in DB South Island Brewery Ltd.

Sneha Johari/Stuff ILT Group chief executive officer Chris Ramsay at the group's AGM in October 2023.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the group reported a profit after tax of $1.58 million, compared to a loss of $6.92m in the previous year.

The lower level of profit was due to the impairment (reduction in value) of the Langlands Hotel following a business valuation, the group said.

Ramsay said that the impairment of the hotel’s value was just a book number.

“Look, at the end of the day, it doesn't really mean anything until such time as we would go and sell the property or the business, and we have zero intention of doing that,” he said.

The group further reported that its profit level was higher ($7.93m in 2023, compared to $6.43m in 2022) before the impairment, loss on disposal and taxation, due to higher sales growth and cost control measures.

The value of the ILT Group’s associated company, DB South Island Brewery Ltd, dove from a deficit of $164,000 in the last year to a deficit of $323,000 this year, while the ILT Foundation reported an after-tax profit of $5.58m, a 36.7% increase from the profit of $4.08m in the previous year.

Despite this, Ramsay said he was positive that the group would hold onto the asset.

“You don't have to read far to see that breweries are really struggling. And that's because they're almost all based on a model of high volume, low margin. There's an overexposure to sudden cost increases, whether that be freight, CO2, excise tax. All of those things have combined to create an incredibly challenging environment for breweries, and even though it's a large scale one, the DBSI brewery in Timaru is facing the same headwinds as every other brewery,” Ramsay said.

The group’s surplus after tax climbed to $13.19m in 2023, up 27.3% from $10.36m in the previous year.

Its investment income was $348,000 this year, $82,000 lower than the posted $430,000 last year.

The group gave $8.4m in grants and donations, up from $6.81m last year, while the foundation gave grants of $5.86m to the community.