Paper Plus explores old Farmers building for new home

The former Farmers building between the blocks of Dee and Leven streets, Invercargill. (File photo)

The old Farmers building on Dee St may not look so empty starting early next year if Paper Plus Invercargill’s discussions with the Thompson Property Group are fruitful.

The store has confirmed to the Southland Times that it is working with the Thompson Property Group to create a lease for the site on Dee St.

“Paper Plus Invercargill will be leaving the H&J Smith Building in the New Year of 2024. We have been in discussions with the Thomson Property Group and are working through details of leasing a part of the former Farmers premises on Dee St. In the meantime, we will continue to trade in our current location until after the New Year,” the company said in an email response.

Thompson Property Group owner Gaire Thompson said he could not reveal the names of the companies that the group was in discussions with, but confirmed the group was talking to three tenants about the space.

On being asked when the tenants are likely to move in, he said: “It’ll take a little while for walls to get built there. That depends on how long it takes to get consents and get the job done, really, and once we’ve finalised the floor plan. It's a bit flexible at this stage.”

In May last year, Thompson said he was confident that the two-storey building wouldn't be sitting empty for too long when Farmers, which occupied both floors of the building, moved out in the following months.

Farmers became the anchor tenant in Invercargill's multimillion-dollar city block development, leaving the group’s building empty for the past year-and-a-half.

At the time, Thompson said he was working with potential new tenants for the building once Farmers vacated the site, and he hoped to have some more detail locked in soon.

The group would have preferred the building did not sit empty for as long as it had, he said.

In August last year, Thompson said he was in talks with both Chemist Warehouse and Bargain Chemist as tenants in the building.

Robyn Edie Farmers exited the building to become the anchor tenant in the Invercargill Central mall in 2022. (File photo)

Both chemists required a similar amount of space, Thompson said then, but another retailer had shown interest in the entire ground floor of the two-storey building.

When asked about the reasons for its slow uptake, Thompson said: “It's a whole lot of other things, getting the right tenants and getting sorted with the different floor plans and many goes at trying to get this right ... we were going to have an arcade like a mini mall, but then tenants that wanted to go in there wanted the bigger ones (spaces). So we're trying to work around bigger shops.”

Thompson said that the space would have to be divided up for tenants to get a workable shop. He said that about five or six tenants could occupy the ground floor, and for the first floor, they had “another proposition”.

Thompson said that he would like to see the space open and functional as soon as possible, and was trying to work with the tenants.

“Once we get the agreement on what’s happening, we’ll get the builders to go in and do it,” he said.

Earlier this year, H&J Smith department stores announced that it would be closing on November 18.

At the time, its chief executive officer John Green said discussions on associated operations Gun City and Paper Plus were continuing.