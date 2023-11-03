Firefighters respond to bedroom blaze in Invercargill

A fire investigator will determine the cause of a bedroom fire in Invercargill on Friday morning. (File photo)

A fire investigator is on their way to determine the cause of a well-involved bedroom fire at a residential property in the Invercargill suburb of Waikiwi on Friday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with crews from Invercargill just before 6am, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said it was a full bedroom fire, and it was pretty well involved.

Crews were still in attendance an hour later, keeping an eye on the place until the fire investigator arrived.

There were no reports of injuries.