Back to the future with native tree gardens

Riverton’s Aparima College students Brodie Murdoch, 17, left, and Caleb Diprose, 16, are passionate about addressing anxiety caused by climate change by planting native trees.

Have you ever thought of how a garden would look years after you had planted the seeds and saplings?

Wouldn’t it be great to get a bird’s eye view of the trees years after they’d grown?

Aparima College students Caleb Diprose and Brodie Murdoch have done just that with their business named Treet Yourself.

Treet Yourself will visualise what native tree plantings will look like in a digital version, showing people the fruits of their labour in the future.

Diprose said that both he and Murdoch came from rural and farming backgrounds and were exposed to the need for tree planting.

“Our motive is to help with climate anxiety and to help the environment with carbon reduction. We offer to give a free design, a free quote, and then we will come out and plant the trees wherever you want them. We saw the gap in the market, and we're quite passionate about it,” Diprose said.

Climate anxiety referred to a sense of worry or fear linked to climate change.

Diprose and Murdoch were the company’s co-chief executives, and would sit down with their clients and show them a digital version of what their land would look like once the plantings had grown.

They would tap into local Aparima community volunteer organisations to assist with tree planting.

“They not only plant our trees but learn on the way as we share our knowledge of the environment, soil and trees,” he said.

The duo had won the 2023 regional championship for The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme and will go head-to-head against 21 other teams in the upcoming national championships in Wellington next month.

The winning team would be awarded The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme Company of the Year 2023. Young Enterprise was a charity that encouraged young people to discover their potential in business.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Murdoch and Diprose have won the 2023 Young Enterprise Scheme regional championship award with their company Treet Yourself, and will be going to Wellington for the nationals next month.

They said they were looking forward to seeing the different businesses and ideas that other teams would bring to the national championships.

“We're also just really excited about taking our business to a new level. We've received money from winning in Southland and we are putting it back into the business, growing it even further, and we're going to give this a crack. We would be keen to take home some of the winning money from nationals,” Diprose said.

Diprose had a message for other young entrepreneurs and students.

“Definitely back yourself. [While speaking to other people], they've been so supportive of the business and encouraging. They'll tell us ‘don't think you're too young or think that you can't do it’. Just put your mind to it and you'll achieve it,” he said.

The regional championship was judged by Angee Shand from ILT, Warrick Low from VetSouthNZ, Jackie Flutey from CTS, Natasha Ward from Findex, and Kay McKinnel from SIT|Te Pūkenga.

Another Southland business, SoapCraft from Mount Aspiring College, was a very close runner-up, according to the judges' panel.

SoapCraft was a team of five students who provided handmade soap to the tourism industry and would be a wildcard entry at the national finals.

The Southern region competition had 160 students from seven schools in the one-year programme.

Regional winners

Southland YES Company of the Year 2023: Treet Yourself

Enterpriser of the Year: Tess McGregor – HitMe! (James Hargest College)

Award for Innovation: HitMe! (James Hargest College)

Award for Social Enterprise: Ginger Bear Journals (Southland Girls’ High School)

Award for Sales & Marketing: SoapCraft (Mt Aspiring College)

Award for Resilience: Ginger Bear Journals (Southland Girls’ High School)

Award for Primary Industry: Treet Yourself (Aparima College)

Murihiku Mover & Shaker Award: Treet Yourself (Aparima College)

Award for Know your Why: Endless Secondhand (James Hargest College)