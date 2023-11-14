Blooming Boulders’ bold journey from small garden patch to flower subscription service

Nathalie Pahl lacked previous experience with growing flowers, but she read a book that spurred her into the garden and, eventually, into the floriculture business.

“It started with me thinking, ‘I'll do a little corner of the garden,’” Pahl said.

“But the husband said, ‘Nah – do the whole thing.’ So I went from a little patch to 800m², which is a lot of flowers.”

Pahl and her husband, Cameron Pahl, are the owners of Blooming Boulders based in Tuatapere, Southland. The small-scale flower farm and flower subscription service delivers across the region to Te Anau, Mossburn, Winton, Invercargill, Riverton, Otautau “and everything in between”.

“He was very excited about it,” Pahl said of her husband, “and started selling them before he even grew them. I had never grown flowers before, so I thought: Take it easy.

“When the flowers did start coming on, I obviously had a lot of flowers. We didn't really know what to do with them, so we started making bunches.”

The name Blooming Boulders comes from the couple’s experience of having gone from finding a lot of rocks in their garden to successfully planting flowers there.

Last season, the duo began by selling their extra flowers at markets in Invercargill and Queenstown and saw there was demand for arranged bouquets.

“A lot of people [at the markets] loved it, and we have a little road stall … The people in the area started to find out and started asking me for orders,” Pahl said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Nathalie Pahl and her 3-year-old son, Oakley, inspect the peonies.

“It started with growing a couple of flowers and making a couple of bouquets, and now it’s like a semi-forest kind of thing.”

She has expanded from growing her garden to managing a farm of peonies owned by a neighbour, who was guiding the couple through the task. .

“He’s very open-minded about it,” she said.

She intends on keeping the enterprise local, though. “I don't really aspire to sell wholesale,” she said.

“I quite like the side of it where I actually get to play with the flowers and I make bouquets … Our big goal would be that one day, my husband can stay home and work on the farm as well.”

Pahl’s husband works five days a week and helps out on the farm on the weekends.

They have a 3-year-old son, Oakley, around whose schedule their lives and work revolve, she said.

Pahl was previously a “full-time mum”, she said, adding: “I still am, I suppose.

“When he [Oakley] is in bed at night, we can go out and cut flowers for the next day, and it just works, which is really good. If he has a bad day, then we make that work too.”