Police warning after girls out walking approached in Invercargill

A mother is calling for more community patrols after her two daughters were allegedly harassed while out walking in Invercargill. (File photo)

Police are warning people to take “extreme care” when coming across people acting suspiciously after an Invercargill incident in which two girls were allegedly harassed while out walking earlier this month.

A concerned mother contacted Stuff to say her daughters, aged 12 and 15, had been walking on Elizabeth St on November 12, when a group of boys approached them and started calling them inappropriate names.

The mum alleged that the boys, unknown to the girls, were in two cars, one of which started following the girls, and another boy was on a moped that attempted to hit one of them.

As per her daughters’ account, the boys were older than them. Since one was driving a car, he would have been at least 16, the mother said.

One of the girls collapsed and the other ran across the street to Southland Hospital, where staff rang the mother to tell her about the incident, she said.

The incident was caught on the hospital’s security camera, and the footage was provided to police.

Southland police area commander Inspector Mike Bowman said police were also alerted to an incident by hospital staff.

“CCTV footage was given to police, who were able to identify both parties and have subsequently spoken with them, requiring no further action,” he said.

“Police urge people to take extreme care when coming across people acting suspicious and not confront them and report it to police.”

The mother wanted more community patrols, saying it should be safe to walk in Invercargill, especially during the day on a weekend, without feeling like you could get run over or hurt.

She wanted her daughters to be independent and said this was only their third walk away without adult supervision.

“This is actually really scary ... I thought Invercargill was safe,” she said.