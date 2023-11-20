Riverton Coastguard readying for new shed and boat

Coastguard Riverton life member Ian Coard, left, and president and skipper Ross McKenzie, at their existing shed on the Jacobs River Estuary, in Riverton.

The Coastguard Riverton will soon get a new lease of life when the charity organisation’s process for a new boat and shed goes through.

Its current boat is the 8.5m Naiad 'Russell John Chisholm’, a rigid inflatable boat 24 years old that will soon be retired.

The vessel was named for the Russell Chisholm, a 7-year-old boy who lost his life with four others after the Cessna plane they were in crashed in Foveaux Strait in 1999. Ten people were on board at the time, with Russell’s body never being recovered.

The boat was donated to them by Russell’s family and friends, who raised the funds for it.

Riverton Coastguard president Ross McKenzie said that the new vessel will be bigger and will have a new shed to house it and the trailer, rather than a winch.

Robyn Edie The Coastguard is building a new purpose-built boat shed beside the existing one to house the new boat they are raising funds for.

McKenzie said that all the consents for building the new shed and ramp had come through, and the builder would start construction next week.

He pegged it to be a two-month build.

The Riverton Coastguard is also hoping to raise money through fundraising and community support.

The whole project is going to cost them $1.5 million, and McKenzie said that they were halfway there.

He said that the organisation was “finalising the makeup of the boat”.

They are looking forward to raising the funds, getting at least two quotes for the boat and then signing the contract.