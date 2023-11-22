First year on the job 'steep learning curve' for Great South boss

Chami Abeysinghe is the new chief executive of Great South. (File photo)

This is only Chami Abeysinghe’s second job in New Zealand.

Previously the international director of the Southern Institute of Technology for the last 12 years, Abeysinghe moved into a new role as the chief executive officer of Great South last September.

Originally from Sri Lanka, Abeysinghe first arrived in New Zealand as a student at SIT, then transitioning through what is an SIT student’s almost ritualistic journey of graduating from and then working with the educational provider.

She is not shy to admit that her first year on the new job has been a “steep learning curve”.

Admittedly, there were a lot of aspects of the new job and industry that she didn’t “really understand or fully appreciate”, she said, but commends the team and her workplace.

Coming from her “educational bubble”, Abeysinghe joined Great South at a time when the local government in Southland was in a flux.

Abeysinghe said Great South was “absolutely” on track for its goals, adding that her team was focused on what was best for Southland.

“We try to maximise any opportunity that comes through. When we're working for one council's priority area, more often than not, it goes across the board. So all the councils benefit from that,” she said.

“Of late, we've also been recognised for some of the work that we did.”

Great South is a Council-Controlled Organisation (CCO), wherein the council appoints at least 50% of the board of directors or trustees.

It is jointly owned by Invercargill City Council, Southland District Council, Gore District Council, Environment Southland, Invercargill Licensing Trust, Mataura Licensing Trust, Southland Chamber of Commerce, Southern Institute of Technology and its member Community Trust South.

Abeysinghe describes Great South as a “complex beast”, and says the organisation needs to work on getting its description and work profile more accurately across to Southlanders.

“That's one of the KPIs that we've set on better communication and trying to engage the community to understand the overall picture,” she said.

One of Great South’s goals for the next year is to look at external sources of funding, Abeysinghe said, given that its Covid funding is over. However, it still depends on ratepayers and council funding.

It will look at establishing a professional services unit within Great South to achieve this, she said.

To expand its horizons, the organisation is betting on a burgeoning aquaculture industry and boosting tourism. But to achieve this, Southland will need a workforce, energy and water resilience and housing, she said.

While championing Southland as raring to grow in the next 5–10 years, she makes no bones about the upcoming challenging times – both for Great South and for the region.

“The new government is going to be quite conscious of how they spend their money.

“The cost of living is very high, which means that there will be an impact on spending and cost inflation as well. That will impact us as well.

“We've got the same challenges as any other business, and keeping staff [because of a lack of resources],” she said.

Despite all the challenges, Abeysinghe enjoys relationship building and meeting the potential businesses and investors coming to Southland.

Not all will invest within the region, but, “it's our responsibility to make this a really great place for people to look at and want to come to,” she said.