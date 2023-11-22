One person dead in overnight crash in Wyndham, Southland

Wyndham Rd was closed after a serious crash on Wednesday morning.

One person was located deceased following a serious crash that appeared to have happened overnight in Wyndham, Southland.

The crash involving one vehicle had closed Wyndham Rd at Tuturau and was reported to police about 5.55am and “appears to have happened overnight”, a police spokesperson said.

The road remains closed and inquiries into the crash are under way.

Motorists were advised to avoid using Wyndham Rd and use an alternative route, the spokesperson said.

It was understood the crash might have taken place earlier than reported to police.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended and sent a rescue tender truck, a pump from Wyndham and a medical first-response vehicle from Mataura to the scene.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said nobody was trapped in the vehicle and fire crews were assisting police and ambulance staff.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the ambulance service was notified of the crash at 5.50am and sent one first response unit and one rapid response unit to the scene.