Single-vehicle crash closes Wyndham Rd in Southland

A serious crash on Wyndham Rd in Southland has closed the road on Wednesday morning. (File photo)

A serious crash involving one vehicle has closed Wyndham Rd at Tuturau in Southland.

Police received reports of the serious crash on the trucking route about 5.55am on Wednesday, a spokesperson said.

The road was expected to be closed for some time and motorists were advised to avoid using Wyndham Rd and use an alternative route.

It was understood the crash might have taken place earlier than reported to police.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was asked to attend the scene by Hato Hone St John and sent a rescue tender truck, a pump from Wyndham and a medical first-response vehicle from Mataura to the scene.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said nobody was trapped in the vehicle and fire crews were assisting police and ambulance staff.

Police were unable to confirm at this stage if there were any injuries.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the ambulance service was notified of the crash at 5.50am and sent one first response unit and one rapid response unit to the scene.