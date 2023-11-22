Fairies, trolls and troglodytes: Winton School's feature film a success

Winton School sold over 700 tickets for its feature film The Great Sword of Isthgul.

A two-hour-long feature film made by Winton School has proved a success with more than 700 tickets sold for its screenings which ended today.

The film called, The Great Sword of Isthgul, featured all of the school’s 275 students, and was showcased at the Invercargill Christian Centre from last Friday, complete with red carpet, limousines and photographers at the premiere.

The school principal, Steve Wadsworth, who took term one off to write the script and scout locations for the film, defined it as a children’s version of the Lord of the Rings, albeit with a different storyline.

The fantasy adventure film stars follows a main cast of characters journeying through the lands of Isthgul, meeting helpful and not-so-helpful creatures. It has fairies, trolls, monsters and troglodytes, he said.

Wadsworth was assisted by his daughter, who wrote the shot lists, his wife, who designed and sewed the costumes, as well as staff who helped in creating the props.

The school’s manual technology teacher, Hippy Rogers, did the sound mixing, while a team of five Year 8 students assisted with the camera, sound, clapper board, note-taking and behind the scenes footage.

Wadsworth also collaborated with Southland videographer Samantha Roberston from Recce NZ who helped him shoot the film and acted as Director of Photography.

The crew finished shooting the film in 37 days, including weekends and school holidays, he said.

Wadsworth hopes that in the process of making the film, the students discovered hidden talents which they would hopefully carry into high school and later into the film industry, should they choose to.

For those who missed watching the film on the big screen, an online rental will be available from Monday on the website wintonschoolmovie.co.nz.