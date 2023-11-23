Invercargill's Taproom to close due to ongoing staffing, inflation problems

Scott Whitaker, the co-owner of the Taproom, at his Invercargill brewery 4 Mates.

Little more than a year after opening, Invercargill restaurant The Taproom will close its doors on December 23.

Restaurant co-owner and 4 Mates brewery founder Scott Whitaker started The Taproom with business partner Prosen Ghosh last October, with plans to expand into tours.

However, staffing challenges and the rising cost of running a business led his team to conclude they needed to finish on a high note, instead of debating about keeping it open for another year.

Whitaker’s brewery, which along with The Taproom was in the building that formerly housed Louie’s Cafe and Tapas Bar, will remain open and expand locally as well as in Queenstown, Dunedin and Christchurch, he said.

“We've been lucky enough that we retained our chef for the past 12 months, but finding other experienced staff has been really hard in Invercargill,” Whitaker said.

The cost of running the business, food and having staff had risen significantly over the last 12 months, he said.

In his experience, the lack of students and their spouses coming to the Southern Institute of Technology from overseas had contributed to the grave lack of talent.

“We certainly [have] a lot of talented people that come through the channel, and I think we are missing those students and spouses who quite often plug those gaps [in the hospitality staff shortage],” he said.

Whitaker advised people wanting to open their own hospitality business that they needed to do their homework, find the right location and target market and look at what they were trying to create in the way of events, especially if it was a niche market.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Breweries in New Zealand are undergoing a tough time as costs of making beer rise and returns diminish.

While 4 Mates is looking to expand, breweries have been under the pump with some going into liquidation or placed under voluntary administration in recent months.

DB South Island Brewery LTD (DBSIB), of which the Invercargill Licensing Trust Group is a shareholder, saw its valuation dive from a deficit of $164,000 in last year to a deficit of $323,000 this year.

DBSIB managing director Matthew Wilson attributed this to the cost increases in transport and materials, high inflation in the post-Covid period and a rise in excise tax.

“Like many other businesses in New Zealand and around the world, DB South Island Brewery continues to feel the effects of significant cost increases.

“All of these things contributed to reduced profitability this year. We’re looking at a range of things to improve cost efficiency and will continue to innovate and adapt to the changing environment,” he said.

The DB Draught Brewery, under which the DBSI Brewery sits, is owned by the Heineken Company.

To combat the rising cost and inflationary pressures, the brewery would be commissioning a can line, “so we can start producing more beer in cans rather than bottles,” Wilson said.

He said this reflected the changing consumer preference and demand from bottles to canned beer.

ILT chief executive officer Chris Ramsay said DBSIB’s challenges were the same as other breweries in New Zealand and abroad.

He said a rise in inflation, excise duty, supply chain and material costs, and CO2 were behind the brewery’s evaluation falling over the past year.

“When you're working on a model that's high volume, low margin, you're always exposed to those inflationary effects an awful lot more than most other businesses,” he said.

He was hopeful that the upcoming “nice warm summer” would lead to a steady increase in beer consumption.

“Once you ride through these tough times, I think the brewery is well suited for a positive next couple of years,” he said.

Ramsay said that each business in ILT had to stand on its own feet and generate its own cash and profitability, when asked if ILT would tweak the strategy for DBSI.